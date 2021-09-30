CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane, WV

Carol Rae Williams Russell

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAROL RAE WILLIAMS RUSSELL, 86, of Scott Depot, WV passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021. She grew up as a child in Richwood, WV. She often talked of visiting Hinkle Mountain and her grandfather Charlie and Celicia Williams farm. Her fondest memories happened there talking of the ringing bells on the cows and pleasant scents early in the morning. She loved to read and oil paint. Many of her precious friends have gone on before her, but she mentioned them all many times.

