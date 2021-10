It seems that several Siri voice functions for call history, voicemail, and email have gone missing, with no indication of the changes or word as to why. MacRumors reports hearing from several iPhone users—and relatives of users—who have begun to notice that some key functions are simply gone. People on the AppleVis forums also are talking about the now-missing features, noting that this creates a problem for visually impaired users who regularly use them. The issue isn't tied to a specific version of iOS or model of iPhone either, so whether it's intentional or a glitch of some kind it seems to be specifically happening through Siri.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO