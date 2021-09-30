CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes on Josh Gordon Joining Chiefs: He's 'Dominated' Everywhere He's Been

Cover picture for the articleJosh Gordon probably won't make his Kansas City Chiefs debut this week, but Patrick Mahomes expects him to make a big impact once he gets on the field. "Everywhere he's been, he's kind of dominated," Mahomes told reporters Wednesday. "He can make plays in one-on-one coverage. He's a big receiver. Even if he's covered, he's not covered. You can kind of throw it up there and he can make plays."

