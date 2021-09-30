Patrick Mahomes on Josh Gordon Joining Chiefs: He's 'Dominated' Everywhere He's Been

After a rocky start to the 2021 season, K.C. Chiefs fans should take stock and avoid pressing the panic button. There is a heck of a lot of football left to be played and when healthy and motivated, the Chiefs have proven in recent years that they are still the most dangerous team in the league. Though the Chiefs aren’t currently playing their best football the team is still loaded up with offensive weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes—and he may have just collected his last infinity stone in wide receiver Josh Gordon.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO