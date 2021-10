The audience in the Senate gallery oohed and aahed as Shiva Ayyadurai drew its attention to a “verified and approved” stamp that appeared behind a triangle on the image of an early ballot envelope, unsubtly suggesting that it might have been pre-printed that way. “It’s almost as though it was imaged on there. I don’t […] The post ‘Audit’ expert Shiva Ayyadurai didn’t understand election procedures. He made a number of false signature claims. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO