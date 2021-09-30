CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thai central bank chief warns economy remains fragile, exposed to shocks

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand has good fiscal and financial stability but its economy remains fragile and has limited capacity to withstand shocks due to high external dependence amid a severe COVID-19 outbreak, the country’s central bank said on Thursday. The Southeast Asian country is dealing with its worst coronavirus outbreak...

