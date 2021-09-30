Arizona Supreme Court Rejects AZ AG’s Request For Stay, No Mask Mandate Ban For Now

PHOENIX - A handful of school districts are prolonging mask mandates after a judge ruled Arizona’s ban on them was unconstitutional. In a ruling Monday, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge disagreed with the ban on school and local mask mandates being tucked inside budget legislation. Judge Katherine Cooper ruled the contents and measures of a bill must be reasonably related to its title. In the meantime, at least 29 public school districts in Arizona enacted mask requirements before the start of school year in defiance of the law and Gov. Doug Ducey’s previous executive order.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO