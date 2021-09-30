CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Supreme Court Rejects AZ AG’s Request For Stay, No Mask Mandate Ban For Now

By ADI Staff Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, the Arizona Supreme Court refused to stay a Maricopa County Superior Court judge’s ruling that four budget bills passed by the Arizona Legislature earlier this year were unconstitutional. As a result, it is unclear if laws protecting Arizonans from various COVID-19 related mandates will not go into effect, nor will laws protecting school children from radical Critical Race Theory teachings.

