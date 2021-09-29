Aquatics Engagement Forum Scheduled For 6 to 7 p.m. Today In Council Chambers
The City of Marysville will be conducting its third Aquatics Engagement Forum today from 6 to 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, 209 S. Main St. At today’s meeting, the results of the survey that was sent to residents asking their opinions one the subject will be revealed and possible future projects, such as expanding the current Municipal Pool or adding another facility, will be discussed along with the associated costs with any such projects.www.unioncountydailydigital.com
