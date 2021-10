The Queen’s Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be launched by the head of state from Buckingham Palace.From the forecourt of her official London home, the Queen will place her message in the baton before Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox carries the symbol on the first leg of its journey.The relay of 7,500 bearers will take the baton on a 90,000-mile journey to all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth over 294 days.The baton relay launch is the Queen’s first major engagement at Buckingham Palace since the pandemic began.The monarch’s message will be automatically sealed in...

