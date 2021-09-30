CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Was this the best Liverpool v Manchester City game in recent years? Relive the Reds' 4-3 win at Anfield in 2018 before the sides' Premier League encounter on Sunday.

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvailable to UK users only. Watch highlights of Liverpool v Manchester City and all the weekend's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 from 22:30 BST on Sunday, 3 October on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea host Manchester City in the Premier League in Saturday's lunchtime kick off at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side are aiming to extend their unbeaten start in the league to six games when Guardiola's reigning champions make the trip to the capital at the weekend. Both sides progressed in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League live on Sky Sports: Manchester United to host Man City, Liverpool vs Arsenal

Sky Sports has confirmed its latest live Premier League games, with the Manchester derby at Old Trafford set to light up the Bonfire Night weekend. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are currently locked on 13 points at the top of the Premier League table with Chelsea and Liverpool as champions Manchester City look to make up ground following their surprise home draw with Southampton last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Liverpool#Manchester City#Anfield#Bbc One#Bbc Iplayer
The Independent

Liverpool and Man City draw, Xisco Munoz departs – Premier League talking points

Title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City shared the points in an Anfield thriller, Cristiano Ronaldo was benched and Watford’s Xisco Munoz became the first managerial casualty of the Premier League season.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points from the weekend.Title heavyweights slug it out at AnfieldThey went toe to toe and threw punch for punch like the two thoroughbred heavyweights they are. Liverpool and Manchester City produced a breathtaking 2-2 Anfield draw which swung one way and then the other. Chelsea might sit top after their weekend win over Southampton, but many will not be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Brentford 3-3 Liverpool: Yoane Wissa strikes late as Premier League newboys deny Reds in thriller

Yoane Wissa's late strike earned Brentford a point against Liverpool in a breathless 3-3 thriller in west London to deny the visitors a three-point Premier League lead. Wissa's goal capped a sensational game of football at the Brentford Community Stadium, where Liverpool twice threw away leads and the Bees never gave up hope of taking something from the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City head to Liverpool, five teams hunt first win – Premier League talking points

The Premier League enters its seventh round of fixtures and the last before the October international break.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points ahead of this weekend’s action.Who will land the first blow?It is too early to call Manchester City’s visit to Anfield to face Liverpool a possible decisive fixture in the title race, but it will give us an insight into how the land lies. This is a strong rivalry that has developed over the last few years as both sides have pushed each other on to greater things. It is fitting that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Liverpool confirm Covid-19 spot-checks in operation for supporters attending Manchester City game at Anfield

Liverpool will introduce Covid-19 spot-checks for fans and matchday staff attending the Manchester City game at Anfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Liverpool, who have not carried out spot-checks at matches so far this season despite several other Premier League clubs doing so, say the move is part of their commitment to the health and safety of staff, the community and fans attending each fixture. At present, they are not a condition of entry into the stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus competing with Manchester City for Premier League star

Raul Jimenez remains on the radar of Juventus, but the Bianconeri is facing competition from Manchester City in the race for his signature now. The Mexican has developed a fine reputation for scoring goals in the Premier League for Wolves. He finally scored his first goal in almost a year...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool v Manchester City: How to watch and follow the game

The match at Anfield kicks off at 4.30pm BST and will be shown live by Sky Sports in the UK. Global television listings are available here. Two minutes of match action will be available to watch on LFCTV GO from 8.30pm, with extended highlights, a full replay and more from midnight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Manchester City - Premier League

Despite questions about squad depth, Liverpool have been the early pace setters in the Premier League after six gameweeks and remain the top flight's only unbeaten team. While Brentford and Chelsea have already caused Jurgen Klopp's side to drop points in 2021/22, the clash with Manchester City on Sunday promises to be the biggest test Liverpool have faced so far in the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Liverpool v Manchester City: great games in the Klopp-Guardiola era

We look back on five Premier League encounters that have made this rivalry one of goals, drama, controversy and memes. The first meeting between Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool and Pep Guardiola at Manchester City took place at Anfield in December 2016 and, after much hype, proved an anticlimax – a low-quality encounter that ended in narrow victory for the hosts. The teams met again four months later at the Etihad Stadium and this time there was no disappointment. The game was a barnstormer, full of speed, skill, aggression and ambition as the sides went at each other from the start. There were two goals – a James Milner penalty on 51 minutes cancelled out by Sergio Agüero’s strike soon after – and there would have been more but for poor finishing by both teams. This was a breathless contest marked by moments of drama and controversy – Milner was fortunate not to be sent off for a first-half foul on Raheem Sterling – a precursor for what was to come.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Liverpool, Man City battle for Premier League supremacy

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Liverpool and Manchester City resume their rivalry for top spot when they go head to head in the Premier League this weekend, while Chelsea and Manchester United aim to get their title challenges back on track. Under Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, City and Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

EPL Matchday 7 best bets: Can Liverpool topple City at Anfield?

Burnley (-115) Draw (+265) Norwich City (+320) Chelsea (-295) Draw (+425) Southampton (+800) Wolverhampton (-155) Draw (+305) Newcastle (+420) Leeds United (-135) Draw (+290) Watford (+365) Brighton (+200) Draw (+225) Arsenal (+145) Crystal Palace (+215) Draw (+240) Leicester City (+130) Tottenham (+110) Draw (+245) Aston Villa (+250) West Ham (-130)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp calls on Liverpool fans - even the guys selling hot dogs - to roar his side to victory against Manchester City and strike an early blow in the Premier League title race

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool supporters to roar them on to victory against Manchester City on Sunday. City broke their 18-year hoodoo at Anfield with a 4-1 win last February inside an empty stadium. But Klopp believes Liverpool can feed off a white-hot atmosphere to strike an early blow in...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy