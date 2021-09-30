CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shadowed By Controversy, NASA Won't Rename New Space Telescope

By Nell Greenfieldboyce
 6 days ago
Some scientists say discrimination against gay and lesbian government employees during James Webb's tenure as NASA administrator should preclude him from having a telescope named in his honor. Transcript. NOEL KING, HOST:. In December, NASA will launch the most powerful telescope ever put into space. The James Webb Space Telescope...

