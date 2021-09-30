CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 116 dead in gang battle at Ecuador jail; 5 beheaded

redlakenationnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUITO, Ecuador - A battle between gangs in a prison killed at least 116 people and injured 80 in what authorities are calling the worst penitentiary massacre in Ecuador's history. At least five dead were reported beheaded, officials said Wednesday. President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency in Ecuador's...

