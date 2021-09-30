CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Hood, TX

People First Center pilot course to begin in October

By Sgt. Melissa Lessard, III Corps Public Affairs
forthoodsentinel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCol. William Zielinski joined the Army in 1995. He is extremely passionate about caring for Soldiers. That passion is evident in his demeanor, and it is reflected in his role as Ready and Resilient director for III Corps and Fort Hood. As a part of the Army’s People First initiative, Fort Hood is developing the People First Center, which runs its first pilot course October 4-6. Zielinski took a moment to describe the center and his philosophy on caring for Soldiers.

www.forthoodsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Fort Hood, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Fort Hood, TX Government
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Iii Corps#The People First Center

Comments / 0

Community Policy