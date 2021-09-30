People First Center pilot course to begin in October

Col. William Zielinski joined the Army in 1995. He is extremely passionate about caring for Soldiers. That passion is evident in his demeanor, and it is reflected in his role as Ready and Resilient director for III Corps and Fort Hood. As a part of the Army’s People First initiative, Fort Hood is developing the People First Center, which runs its first pilot course October 4-6. Zielinski took a moment to describe the center and his philosophy on caring for Soldiers.