Fort Hood, TX

Fort Hood Chapel Services

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA.L.E. (Anglican, Lutheran, Episcopalian), Sunday, 9 a.m., Spiritual Fitness Center, www.facebook.com/Ft-Hood-Liturgical-Chapel-Service. Spanish Protestant, Alcance, Sunday, 11 a.m., Old Post Chapel, www.facebook.com/AlcanceFortHoodTX. GOSPEL CONGREGATION. Gospel Service, Sunday, 11 a.m., Comanche Chapel, www.facebook.com/CommancheChapel. TRADITIONS. Traditions Service, Sunday, 10 a.m., Ironhorse Chapel, www.facebook.com/groups/fhtpws/. Samoan Traditional Service, 2nd and 4th Sunday, 12 p.m., Ironhorse...

