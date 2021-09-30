CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resident Recruitment Efforts: Greater Minnesota Communities on the Cutting Edge

By Ben Winchester and Chet Bodin
Did you know that Minnesota communities are recognized around the country for their resident recruitment efforts? It’s true!. Minnesota is a leader in rural resident recruitment thanks in part to the University of Minnesota Extension’s pioneering rural movers research, which is focused on finding out why people move to rural areas. Extension has worked for over a decade to disseminate those findings to rural communities throughout Minnesota and across the country. Those communities used the findings to expand and coordinate their local and regional economic development efforts with community development and tourism – resulting in today’s comprehensive resident recruitment initiatives. Since Extension first shared this information a decade ago, many such resident recruitment initiatives have sprung up organically across the state. No other state has a network of resident recruitment initiatives like those in Minnesota.

