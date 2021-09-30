"We are committed to stopping tar sands": MN350 statement on Enbridge's activation of Line 3

Enbridge Inc.’s rationing of its heavy oil pipelines plummeted in October ahead of the imminent start up of the company’s newest export conduit to the U.S. The company curtailed its rationing on the heavy oil lines to 33 per cent in October from 55 per cent in September out of Kerrobert, Sask., spokesperson Tracy Larsson said in an email. The decline comes as Enbridge prepares to start operation of its new Line 3 replacement pipeline, that will boost export capacity to the U.S.

