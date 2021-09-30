CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"We are committed to stopping tar sands": MN350 statement on Enbridge's activation of Line 3

(St. Paul, MN)--Today MN350 issued the following statement as oil begins flowing through the Line 3 pipeline. The Line 3 tar sands pipeline violates treaty rights and will dump the carbon equivalent of 50 coal-fired power plants into the atmosphere. The 760,000 barrels of tar sands oil flowing through the pipeline from Canada every day pose significant risks to Minnesota’s rivers, streams, and clean water.

jwnenergy.com

Enbridge says still willing to talk on Line 5, despite Michigan's frustration

The Canadian architect of the controversial Line 5 cross-border pipeline expansion project said Friday it remains committed to a negotiated solution to its impasse with the state of Michigan, even though the government has effectively walked away from the table. Both sides are obliged by court order to engage in...
INDUSTRY
michiganradio.org

Canada invokes 1977 treaty with the US in dispute over Enbridge's Line 5

Canada is getting deeply involved in a dispute over an oil pipeline in Michigan. Canada informed a judge that it is invoking a 1977 treaty with the United States. That step should suspend a lawsuit by Michigan to shut down the pipeline. Line 5 is operated by Enbridge. A section of the pipeline is in the Great Lakes above Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
INDUSTRY
valleynewslive.com

MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Duluth News Tribune

oilandgas360.com

Marietta Daily Journal

fox9.com

OilPrice.com

FOX 21 Online

lptv.org

jwnenergy.com

Enbridge pipeline bottleneck eases before Line 3 start

Enbridge Inc.’s rationing of its heavy oil pipelines plummeted in October ahead of the imminent start up of the company’s newest export conduit to the U.S. The company curtailed its rationing on the heavy oil lines to 33 per cent in October from 55 per cent in September out of Kerrobert, Sask., spokesperson Tracy Larsson said in an email. The decline comes as Enbridge prepares to start operation of its new Line 3 replacement pipeline, that will boost export capacity to the U.S.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

New Mexico governor thanks oil and gas, cheers hydrogen plan

New Mexico’s Democratic governor is seeking legislation to help jump-start hydrogen production from natural gas in her state, a process that generates harmful greenhouse gases but could one day be harnessed to provide environmental benefits.Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham outlined the effort briefly at a convention of oil executives Monday in a speech that acknowledged the state’s reliance on industry tax revenue while pledging to enforce pro-environment regulations.It’s the latest tightrope walk for the governor who has promised action on climate change while also working to shield the state’s oil and gas producers from a federal drilling moratorium on public...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
redlakenationnews.com

Upper Midwest renewable energy projects spark need for more power lines

Xcel Energy cut the size of the Crown Ridge II wind farm in South Dakota by one-third because of a growing problem on the Midwest's electricity grid: too much traffic. As more renewable energy is linked to the grid, transmission capacity is being strained. New projects are facing increasing costs - and longer waits - in connecting to the grid. Some, like Crown Ridge II, get downsized; others get canceled altogether.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
redlakenationnews.com

Crews race to limit damage from major California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Crews on the water and on shore worked feverishly Sunday to limit environmental damage from one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE

