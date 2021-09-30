"We are committed to stopping tar sands": MN350 statement on Enbridge's activation of Line 3
(St. Paul, MN)--Today MN350 issued the following statement as oil begins flowing through the Line 3 pipeline. The Line 3 tar sands pipeline violates treaty rights and will dump the carbon equivalent of 50 coal-fired power plants into the atmosphere. The 760,000 barrels of tar sands oil flowing through the pipeline from Canada every day pose significant risks to Minnesota’s rivers, streams, and clean water.www.redlakenationnews.com
