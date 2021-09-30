CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

RSW Airport terminal expansion project starting soon

By SPECIAL TO FLORIDA WEEKLY
Florida Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lee County Board of Port Commissioners authorized the construction and total budget for the Terminal Expansion Project at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) at a board meeting held Sept. 21. The $331-million project focuses on improving the airport’s efficiency by consolidating and streamlining security checkpoints, adding concession space and providing passengers more amenities and options. The RSW Terminal Expansion Project is set to begin in October and construction is planned for three years. The expansion is the second largest public works project in Lee County history, only being surpassed by the airport’s Midfield Terminal Complex construction completed in 2005.

naples.floridaweekly.com

