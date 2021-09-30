Shirley Heinze Land Trust hosts free events across region on Oct. 2

Shirley Heinze Land Trust invites the public to attend one of its free Nature Appreciation Hikes across Northwest on Oct. 2. In Lake County, guided hikes take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Seidner Dune and Swale Nature Preserve in Hammond, Cressmoor Prairie Nature Preserve in Hobart, and Ivanhoe South Nature Preserve in Gary. The event at Ivanhoe South will also feature family-friendly arts activities and a sound bath.