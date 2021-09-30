A legislative agenda that works for local businesses

Our board of directors recently approved SWFL Inc.’s 2022 Legislative Agenda, and I am more excited than ever about what we’ll do to help businesses this year. First of all, thank you to our board of directors for being such an energetic and changemaking group of people. Our board members represent Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties, along with a wide variety of industries so that when we get together, we know we have voices at the table for every segment of local business.