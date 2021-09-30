CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterton-Porter Rotary Club sponsors Hooked on Art Festival

By STAFF REPORT
Chesterton Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chesterton-Porter Rotary Club was pleased to sponsor an artwork square at the recent Hooked on Art Festival hosted by Three 20 Recovery Community on Sept. 18. The event brings local communities together to celebrate art in its many forms featuring dozens of talented chalk artists and promotes the message that “family time is prevention time. The festival also featured interactive art activities and culinary fun for kids, live music, a variety of vendors and more.

Society
