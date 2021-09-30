CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

40% of Delhi private liquor vends to shut from Oct 1 due to new excise policy: 10 points

By Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
 6 days ago

Sep. 30—Around 40 per cent of liquor vends in Delhi that are run privately will shut down for one-and-half months from October 1 since businesses will have to transition to a new excise regime introduced by a policy announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. As per the new liquor policy, all the 850 liquor vends, including 260 outlets run privately, have been given to private firms through open tender.

