Porter County, IN

Hundreds walk in Lake, Porter counties to end Alzheimer’s

Chesterton Tribune
 6 days ago

Hundreds of residents participated in this year’s Northwest Indiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s – both in person in Lake County on Sept. 12 and Porter County on Sept. 18 and by watching an online ceremony and walking from home in their own neighborhoods. Participants raised $91,077 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association – exceeding this year’s goal of $85,000. This was the first year the event was held in Porter County.

