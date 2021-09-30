Salukis' Besard named MVC golfer of the week after tournament win

CARBONDALE — SIU senior Matthis Besard was named Missouri Valley Conference male co-golfer of the week on Wednesday by the league. Besard led the field of 84 golfers after the first day of play at the Zach Johnson Invitational with a score of 134 (8-under-par). Besard was dominant at the Glen Oaks Country Club, firing rounds of 66 and 68 in the opening two rounds in Des Moines. The 2021 all-conference selection picked up where he left off in the final round, carding a 69 to close out the tournament at 10-under par and claim the individual title.