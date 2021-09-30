CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Pacquiao’s Exit Officially Ends An Era

Boxing Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrankly, it lasted longer than anyone probably could have imagined. It seems like ages ago that Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather finally answered the bell and battled a full twelve rounds (Mayweather, for those who don’t know, was awarded the decision win). That was supposed to be the high point, the climax of an entire age of boxing dominated by the two men. Mayweather, however, went on to fight UFC star Conor McGregor just a few years later in a bout that was nearly as big as the bank breaking 2015 affair with Pacquiao. And Pacquiao – well, he actually kept going until he beat a much younger man who was supposed to be one of the heirs to the throne he and Mayweather held.

www.boxinginsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

WBA give Manny Pacquiao title he may not want above Floyd Mayweather

WBA chiefs showed their support for Manny Pacquiao in handing the retiring legend a career-long accolade over rival Floyd Mayweather. Pacquiao was effectively named “Champion of the Century” by the WBA, who overlooked Mayweather in favor of the Filipino Senator. Mayweather defeated Pacquiao in 2015 when the pair met in...
COMBAT SPORTS
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Manny Pacquiao?

Manny Pacquiao, 42, announced his retirement from boxing only to put his hat into the political ring as a candidate for president of the Philippines. He is widely regarded as one of the best boxers of...
PHILIPPINES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Keith Thurman
TheDailyBeast

Boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao Launches Bid to Be President of the Philippines

The newly retired boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has officially launched his bid to become the next president of the Philippines. Pacquiao, who won titles in a record eight separate weight classes over his career, announced his boxing retirement this week—and, on Friday, he became the first person to file his candidacy to be the next president of the Philippines. According to Reuters, dozens of supporters gathered on the streets to celebrate his candidacy as he traveled to the registration building, with many of them waving banners that read “Fight, Pacman.” Wearing a face mask with a Philippines flag on it, Pacquiao told supporters: “My priority is to resolve the pandemic so we can drive the economy to recovery.” Sitting President Rodrigo Duterte, 76, can’t seek re-election under the country’s constitution, but plans to run in the vice-presidency race instead.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Good, bad, worse: Manny Pacquiao made right decision, Olympic scandal

Manny Pacquiao’s decision to retire early last week is both good and bad. The announcement was good because it’s time for the 42-year-old to step away. He looked solid in his unanimous-decision loss to Yordenis Ugas in August but he can no longer fight to the standards he established for himself. And he will not have taken a beating on his way out the door, which has been the fate of so many other great fighters.
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

End of an era: Manny Pacquiao finally says goodbye to boxing

We knew in August that it was over for Manny Pacquiao when he lost to Yordenis Ugas for the welterweight title. Ugas is a good fighter, but nowhere near Pacquiao’s caliber at the Filipino's peak. Ugas is a guy who would have been pesky for a while before Pacquiao figured...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Manny Pacquiao announces retirement, ends 26-year career

By Allan Fox: Two weeks after doing a dress rehearsal in retiring, Manny Pacquiao has announced his retirement once again for the second time on Wednesday, ending his long 26-year professional career at the age of 42. It’s a shame that Pacquiao (62-8-1, 39 KOs) ends his career on a...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Ufc#The Mayweather Pacqiuao
worldboxingnews.net

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder stretched out in camp video

Deontay Wilder found the perfect way to release any creaks in his back this week as the former world heavyweight champion continues training. Wilder is preparing for a trilogy battle with Tyson Fury on October 9th. For the challenge, he has enlisted a new trainer in Malik Scott. Whether this...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Frank Warren outlines what is ‘bad news’ for Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury

Promoter Frank Warren says he has bad news for Deontay Wilder as Tyson Fury looks in good shape ahead of their trilogy bout on 9 October.The American will be aiming to get the WBC belt back from Fury who stripped him of it in February 2020. Not only has Warren warned Wilder about Fury’s impressive form, he has also predicted what the outcome of the fight will be.“I have to say I have rarely seen Tyson look so well. He is in fantastic nick and a great frame of mind – all of which is bad news for Mr Wilder,”...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Miesha Tate on Jon Jones’ latest arrest: ‘He’s a grown-ass man and he needs to be responsible’

Two weeks ago, Jon Jones was arrested yet again, this time on charges of battery domestic violence. In the weeks that have followed, more details surrounding the arrest have come out, painting a disturbing picture wherein Jones’ fiancée, Jessie Moses, was found bleeding “from her nose/mouth” and admitted that Jones has gotten “a little bit” physical with her, though she denied that Jones hit her. It’s the latest in a long list of run-ins with the law for Jones, who has been arrested multiple times one charges of driving under the influence as well as other things, and many in the MMA community have seemingly had enough, including a notable figure who would call herself Jones’ friend.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort ups the stakes, offers $40 million for winner take all fight with Canelo Alvarez

Can we have one night of fighting where Jake and Logan Paul aren’t brought up, please?. Because it certainly didn’t happen on Saturday night during Triller’s Holyfield vs. Belfort event, where both Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva expressed their desire to fight the Paul brothers. And it’s hard to blame them too much: it’s the biggest money fight for the least amount of effort. As Donald Trump told Junior Dos Santos during their Triller play-by-play, “Pick a nice easy celebrity.”
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Mike Tyson Shows Claressa Shields Brutal Combinations

It would appear Iron Mike the trainer is in the house once again. Passing on his valuable knowledge to the next generation. To American boxing legend Claressa Shields no less. A double Olympic Gold medalist and undefeated world champion:. Tyson appears to do a little bit of training here and...
COMBAT SPORTS
firstsportz.com

“Everyone saw you cheat”, “You are a champ” – Miesha Tate hits out at Aspen Ladd; Ladd responds

Aspen Ladd had her fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38 cancelled after failing to make weight. The fight was set to take place in the main card of the event headlined by Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker. Initially, weighing-in Ladd came in at almost 142 lbs, more than 6 lbs above the limit. She couldn’t make weight with the use of a towel as well.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White to Jake Paul: 'Go fight somebody your own size,' stop asking for Jorge Masvidal

UFC president Dana White is not interested in Jake Paul’s recent proposal to fight Jorge Masvidal. With White continuously mocking Paul’s choice of opposition, the YouTube star offered to fight Masvidal, so he can exploit prime UFC fighters’ “lack of boxing ability.” But White thinks Paul should pivot to the likes of former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who’s competed at light heavyweight, instead of tactically picking on smaller fighters.
UFC
Bleacher Report

Latest Odds and Predictions for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 Rematch

Oleksandr Usyk is the new unified heavyweight champion after a brilliant upset win over Anthony Joshua on Saturday, which means fans are now eagerly looking forward to the next big date on the heavyweight calendar: the trilogy fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on Oct. 9.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE RUMOR: Brock Lesnar May Be On The Move For A Big Reason

It’s another way to go with him. The WWE Draft is coming up in about two weeks and that means we are going to be in for some major changes. The Draft is the kind of thing that can shake up WWE in a huge way and with so many other events coming up, it can be fascinating to see what might be happening. We might have an idea of one of the bigger moves, and it might have some bigger implications.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy