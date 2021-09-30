CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Infrastructure measure requires compromise

By The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
Danville Commercial-News
 6 days ago

Congressional Democrats face a pretty simple choice. They can find a way to compromise on a budget reconciliation measure, or they can walk away empty-handed. The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate last month contains $1 trillion in spending. It includes:. • More than $110 billion for roads and...

