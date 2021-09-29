CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darcy Krinsky's Salmon Burger

By NECN
NECN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn air fryer or oven, toast whole wheat burger buns. Combine the following two ingredients to make your dijonnaise. Combine the following Ingredients in blender to make a vinaigrette. 2tbsp dijonnaise. juice of ½ lemon. 1 tbsp honey. 1/3 cup olive oil. ¼ cup white onion, chopped. salt and pepper,...

