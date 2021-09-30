CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

ObsEva Announces Appointment Of Luigi Marro As Chief Transformation Officer

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange

GENEVA, Switzerland - September 30 , 2021 - ObsEva SA (OBSV) - Get ObsEva SA Report (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health, today announced the appointment of Luigi Marro, as Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) and member of the company's Executive Committee, effective October 1, 2021. Mr. Marro will lead the Company's strategic Commercial Operational Readiness initiative.

"We are delighted to welcome Luigi to ObsEva's executive team," said Brian O'Callaghan, Chief Executive Officer of ObsEva. "Luigi's comprehensive commercial experience in the reproductive health landscape, deep financial expertise and contributions as a consultant thus far, makes him an ideal fit. We are confident that his impressive track record will be invaluable as we continue to pursue regulatory approvals and advance toward commercialization of linzagolix for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding and pain associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women."

Mr. Marro added, "I am excited to be joining ObsEva at this critical juncture and look forward to working with the outstanding team to drive successful transformation outcomes as we prepare linzagolix for market launch in uterine fibroids, if approved."

Luigi Marro is a pharmaceutical and biotech executive with over 20 years of experience. He has a background in finance, operations and has managed global businesses across multiple therapeutic areas from development stages through commercialization. Most recently, Mr. Marro founded his own consulting company to support biotech and pharmaceutical startups. Before this, Mr. Marro served as Chief Financial Officer at Finox Biotech, which launched the first biosimilar recombinant follicle stimulating hormone (r-FSH) product to market. Previously, Mr. Marro held leadership positions at Voisin Life Sciences Consulting SA as Chief Operating Officer and at Merck Serono as Senior Director Strategy Development and Business Performance. Prior to Serono's acquisition by Merck, Mr. Marro held elevating strategic roles. Mr. Marro holds a university degree in Demographic and Economical Statistic Sciences from La Sapienza in Rome as well as a Master of Business Administration from Luiss Management school in Rome.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on new therapies for the treatment of uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is traded under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "will," and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the clinical development of and commercialization plans for ObsEva's product candidates, including linzagolix, expectations regarding regulatory and development milestones, including the potential timing of regulatory submissions to the EMA and FDA and ObsEva's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for its product candidates, and the results of interactions with regulatory authorities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, clinical development and related interactions with regulators, ObsEva's reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of ObsEva's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 5, 2021 and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of ObsEva's website at www.ObsEva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Office contactShauna Dillon Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch+41 22 552 1550

Investor ContactJoyce Allaire jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com +1 (617)-435-6602

Attachment

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Ogury Appoints Blandine Kouyaté as Chief People Officer

Ogury, a global technology leader in mobile brand advertising, is happy to announce the appointment of Blandine Kouyaté as chief people officer. In her role, Blandine will be responsible for bringing the voice of Ogury’s people to the table and focus on creating the best employee experience. Blandine will define the vision and strategy for the people, culture, diversity and inclusion and internal communications functions at Ogury.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Rapid Micro Biosystems Announces Appointment Of Andy Keys as Chief Commercial Officer

LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (Rapid Micro), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, is pleased to announce the appointment of veteran life sciences executive Andy Keys to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).
LOWELL, MA
petbusiness

Open Farm Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer

Open Farm, a premium pet food brand committed to raising the bar on pet nutrition, appoints Mark Sapir as chief marketing officer (CMO). Sapir will take on a critical role in supporting Open Farm’s rapid growth trajectory, taking leadership of the company’s brand and retail marketing, innovation, eCommerce and digital media operations and corporate communications.
AGRICULTURE
martechseries.com

Rosemark Appoints Jason Cohen as Chief Operating Officer

Former senior Google leader joins executive management team of growing marketing services and technology platform. Rosemark Group (“Rosemark”), a new company focused on helping brands deepen customer relationships to drive Customer Lifetime Value, named Jason Cohen as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Jason will join industry veteran Chris Kuenne, Founder and CEO of Rosemark, to further the Company’s strategy of acquiring and scaling marketing service and technology companies to build the next leader in customer marketing.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obseva Sa#Sec#Obseva#The Six Swiss Exchange#Obsv#Obsn#Cto#Executive Committee#Company#Finox Biotech#Biosimilar
TheStreet

Valiant Integrated Services Announces Appointment Of John Hart As Chief Growth Officer, Hector Alvarez And Kent Smith As General Managers

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Integrated Services , a leading government services provider empowering missions for the U.S. and its international partners, today announced the appointment of John Hart as the company's new Chief Growth Officer effective Oct. 1, 2021. With over 25 years of experience in the government contracting industry, Hart will focus on sustaining and continuing organic growth to help unlock the company's unlimited potential. Hart most recently served as Vice President of Business Development and Capture for Peraton's Defense Solutions business.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Kaleyra Appoints Mauro Carobene As Chief Business Officer

Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"),a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider, delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced that Mauro Carobene has joined as the Company's new Chief Business Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Carobene will be focused on the global expansion of the Company's new and existing business initiatives, including their presence in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), technology, healthcare, commerce, logistics and travel sectors.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ProQR Appoints Theresa Heggie As Chief Commercial Officer

Senior l eader with extensive global rare disease commercialization experience. Top-line data from Phase 2/3 pivotal Illuminate trial of sepofarsen for CEP290-mediated LCA10 on track for H1 2022. LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (ProQR), a company dedicated to changing...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Khiron's Announces Resignation Of Chief Financial Officer Swapan Kakumanu Of RTB LLP Appointed As Interim CFO

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF)( Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, today announced that Joel Friedman, has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company for personal reasons. Khiron's board of directors has appointed Swapan Kakumanu of RTB LLP to the role of Interim CFO, effective immediately. Mr. Friedman will remain with Khiron until October 31, 2021 to provide transitional support.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Switzerland
martechseries.com

Adobe Appoints Dan Durn Chief Financial Officer

Adobe today announced the appointment of Dan Durn as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective October 18, 2021. Durn will assume the CFO role from Adobe executive vice president and CFO John Murphy, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Durn will report to Adobe president and CEO Shantanu Narayen and will oversee Adobe’s Accounting, Business Operations and Pricing, Financial Planning and Analysis, Financial Reporting, Investor Relations, Internal Audit, Payroll, Procurement, SEC Reporting, Tax, and Treasury functions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cybin Announces Appointment Of Dr. Amir Inamdar As Chief Medical Officer For European Operations And Dr. Geoff Varty As The Head Of Research And Development

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin" or the " Company"), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, is pleased to announce: the addition of Dr. Amir Inamdar as its Chief Medical Officer for its European Operations, the addition of Dr. Geoff Varty as its new Head of Research & Development, the promotion of Lori Challenger to Chief Compliance, Ethics & Administrative Officer, and the promotion of Robert Mino to General Counsel. Cybin also announces today its engagement with ROK Consulting, Inc., a leading capital markets communications company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Orbital Energy Group Announces Appointment Of The Honorable La Doris Harris, As Chief Diversity Officer And Chief Executive Officer Of Orbital Solar Services

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) ("OEG" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of The Honorable La Doris (Dot) Harris as the Company's Chief Diversity Officer and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for its subsidiary, Orbital Solar Services (OSS), effective October 1, 2021. "We are...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SimplePractice Appoints Smita Wadhawan As Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePractice , an EngageSmart healthcare solution and leading EHR platform for private practice, today announced Smita Wadhawan as the company's first Chief Marketing Officer. Wadhawan joins SimplePractice at a pivotal time in the company's growth, having achieved enormous customer growth and technological innovations in both the EHR and more general practice management space.
BUSINESS
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Ahold Delhaize Appoints Natalia Wallenberg as New Chief Human Resources Officer

Ahold Delhaize on Wednesday said it was appointing Natalia Wallenberg as its chief human resources officer. Wallenberg will join the Dutch retail group from Syngenta Group, a global agricultural technology business with more than 49,000 associates across 90 geographic markets. She served Syngenta Group for nearly nine years, most recently working as the global head of human resources for the crop-protection division, based in Basel, Switzerland. She also served for three years as global head of HR for Syngenta's seed division, based in Minneapolis and Chicago. Prior to joining Syngenta, Wallenberg served in HR leadership roles at Renaissance Capital and IKEA Real Estate, both located in Moscow.
BUSINESS
oakland.edu

Bhavani Koneru appointed as university's Chief Information Officer

Following a national search that began in late 2020, the university has appointed Bhavani Koneru as its next Chief Information Officer. She will join the campus community on Monday, October 18. Currently serving as Associate Vice President for ITS and Chief Information Officer at Ferris State University, Koneru will direct...
ROCHESTER, MI
outsidebusinessjournal.com

REI appoints chief diversity and social impact officer

REI Co-op has created a new C-level position to next level its racial equity, diversity and inclusion efforts at an enterprise level by promoting Wilma Wallace to build and lead a new Diversity and Social Impact Office. Wallace joined REI in 2017. She was previously the co-op’s general counsel and...
BUSINESS
Frontiersman

Glass House Brands Appoints Mark Vendetti as Chief Financial Officer

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (NEO: GLAS.A.U) (NEO: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX: GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically-integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., today announced that Mark Vendetti has been appointed Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of Glass House. Mr. Vendetti will commence his new role with the Company on October 1, 2021. Mr. Vendetti will be replacing Derrek Higgins, whose last day with Glass House will be September 30, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Flowhub Appoints Former Uber Executive Leandre Johns As Chief Operating Officer

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowhub, the leading cannabis retail point-of-sale platform for dispensaries, today announced the appointment of former Uber General Manager Leandre Johns as Chief Operating Officer (COO). The strategic hire brings key financial and business expertise to Flowhub's executive team as the company continues to expand alongside the cannabis industry.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Conductor Appoints Wei Zheng as New Chief Product Officer

Organic Marketing Technology Company Continues Aggressive Investment in Research and Development by Hiring Industry Veteran. Conductor, an innovative enterprise SEO and organic marketing technology company, announced that it has expanded its executive team, appointing Wei Zheng as Chief Product Officer. In her role, Wei will lead product management and design, defining and shaping Conductor’s product vision, while also expanding the company’s offerings.
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Treasure Data Appoints Eugene Saburi As Chief Business Officer

Customer data platform Treasure Data has named Eugene Saburi as its first chief business officer (CBO). Saburi will head all go-to-market teams, including sales, marketing, customer success, services and support. Previously, Saburi was a founding partner of GeoFusion, an advisory firm that helped late-stage technology start-ups achieve growth and international...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Gupshup Appoints Gaurav Kachhawa as Chief Product Officer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2021-- Gupshup, the leading conversational messaging platform, today announced it has appointed Gaurav Kachhawa as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Gaurav will be leading the overall product strategy, product management, design, growth, analytics and a global innovation lab. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
54K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy