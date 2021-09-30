CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

TDH Holdings, Inc. Announces Entry Into Agreement For Registered Direct Placement Of $9.1 Million Of Common Shares And Warrants

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) - Get TDH Holdings, Inc. Report ("TDH" or the "Company"), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors for a registered direct placement of $9.1 million of common shares and accompanying warrants at a price of $0.89 per share and $0.02 per warrant. The Company will issue an aggregate of 10,000,000 common shares and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 20,000,000 common shares to the investors. The warrants are initially exercisable at $2.16 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the securities, before deducting fees payable to the Placement Agent and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company will be approximately $9.1 million.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from this offering on strategic acquisitions and investments in complementary business. However, the Company has no current understandings, agreements or commitments for any specific material acquisition at this time. The completion of the placement is expected to occur on or about September 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Boustead Securities, LLC acted as the exclusive placement agent in connection with the offering.

These securities are being offered through a prospectus supplement pursuant to the Company's effective shelf registration statement and base prospectus contained therein. A shelf registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

For further information regarding this transaction, please see the Form 6-K to be filed with the SEC.

About TDH Holdings, Inc.

Founded in April 2002, TDH Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of a variety of pet food products under multiple brands that are sold in the China, Asia and Europe. More information about the Company can be found at www.tdhpet.com.

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on our customers' businesses and end purchasers' disposable income, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov . Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Feng Zhang, CFO TDH Holdings, Inc.Email: 770826183@qq.com Phone: +86 18311021983

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tdh-holdings-inc-announces-entry-into-agreement-for-registered-direct-placement-of-9-1-million-of-common-shares-and-warrants-301388494.html

SOURCE TDH Holdings, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: 1 Tech Stock That Could Triple in 5 Years

Broad market downturns are often buying opportunities. Fastly’s edge cloud makes the internet faster and more secure. A major customer recently returned to Fastly's platform. Last week, all three major U.S. indices took a hit, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell further than the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

BofA Securities Is Out With Its Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4

BofA Securities has revealed its top ideas for the fourth quarter of 2021. They include eight great picks, along with two potential short sale ideas. The long picks make good sense for growth investors looking to take some profits and move to new positions in what could be a volatile quarter.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Feng Zhang
TheStreet

Kaival Brands Announces Closing Of $8.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering Of Common Stock And Warrants

GRANT, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) ("Kaival Brands"), the exclusive global distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC ("Bidi Vapor"), today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,700,000 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 3,525,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock was sold together with 0.75 warrants at a combined public offering price of $1.70, for gross proceeds of approximately $8.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.90 per share, are exercisable immediately and will expire five years following the date of issuance. In addition, Kaival Brands has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 705,000 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 528,750 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount, of which Maxim Group LLC has exercised its option to purchase an additional 528,750 warrants. All of the shares of common stock and warrants were offered by the Company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Progenity Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering Of Common Stock Priced At Premium To Market Under Nasdaq Rules

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. ("Progenity") (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, of 13,333,334 shares of the Company's common stock, at a purchase price of $1.50 per share. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Tdh Holdings Inc#Petz#The Company Rrb#Company#The Placement Agent#Boustead Securities#Llc#Sec
TheStreet

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $36 Million Public Offering Of Convertible Preferred Shares & Warrants

Gig Harbor, Washington, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW, HCDIZ) ("Harbor," "Harbor Custom Homes®," or the "Company"), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 2,400,000 shares of 8.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") and 12,000,000 warrants to each purchase one share of common stock ("Warrants"). Each share of Series A Preferred Stock will be accompanied by five Warrants. Each share of Series A Preferred Stock and accompanying five Warrants is being offered at a price of $15.00. The shares of Series A Preferred Stock and Warrants will be issued separately but can only be purchased together in this Offering. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 360,000 additional shares of Series A Preferred Stock and/or 1,800,000 additional Warrants solely to cover over-allotments, if any.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

UpHealth, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $40.25 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth, Inc. (UPH) ("UpHealth" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 23,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), at a public offering price of $1.75 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,450,000 additional shares of Common Stock from the Company at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to the Company from this Offering, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $40.25 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds that it will receive from the Offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including licenses acquisitions or other strategic growth activities, as well as to repay certain of its current obligations related to its June 2021 business combination, inclusive of debt repayments and forward purchase obligations. The Offering is expected to close on October 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Lululemon's board OKs $500 million share buyback program increase

Lululemon Anthletica Inc.'s board has authorized a $500 million increase in the remaining authorization of the company's stock repurchase program, from $141.2 million to $641.2 million. The repurchase authorization has no time limit and does not require the buyback of a minimum number of shares, the retailer said in a filing late Monday. Shares of Lululemon advanced 0.6% in the extended session Monday after ending the regular trading day down 2.2%.
MARKETS
AFP

Evergrande halts share trading in Hong Kong pending announcement

Embattled property giant China Evergrande suspended trading in its shares in Hong Kong on Monday pending an announcement on a "major transaction", as the firm struggles in a sea of debt and faces a default. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00 a.m. on 4 October 2021 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction," Evergrande said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
Country
China
TheStreet

Exscientia Announces Pricing Of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering And $160.0 Million Concurrent Private Placements

Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI), an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering in the United States of 13,850,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing 13,850,000 ordinary shares at an initial public offering price of $22.00 per ADS, for total gross proceeds of approximately $304.7 million. All ADSs sold in the offering were offered by Exscientia. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 1, 2021 under the ticker symbol "EXAI." In addition, Exscientia has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,077,500 ADSs at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about October 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

America's Car-Mart, Inc. Announces Amendment To Loan And Security Agreement

ROGERS, Ark., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) - Get America's Car-Mart, Inc. Report (the "Company") today announced it has entered into Amendment No. 3 to the Third Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement (the "Agreement"). Amendment No. 3 to the Agreement (the "Amendment") extends the term of the Company's revolving credit facilities to September 29, 2024, and increases the total permitted borrowings to $600 million, an increase of $274 million.
ROGERS, AR
MyChesCo

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. Closes $21 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

NEWTOWN, PA — Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) announced the recent closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering. A total of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock were sold at a public offering price of $4.20 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are $21 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In addition, Onconova granted the underwriters a thirty-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Trevi Therapeutics Announces $11.8 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an investigational therapy Haduvio™ (nalbuphine ER) to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a healthcare-focused institutional investor, for the purchase, in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, of (i) 2,373,201 shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase an aggregate of 4,746,402 shares of common stock, and (ii) pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,926,069 shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase an aggregate of 9,852,138 shares of common stock . Each share of common stock and accompanying common stock warrants are being sold together at a combined price of $1.62, and each pre-funded warrant and accompanying common stock warrants are being sold together at a combined price of $1.619, for gross proceeds of approximately $11.8 million. Each pre-funded warrant will have an exercise price of $0.001 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will be exercisable until all of the pre-funded warrants are exercised in full. Of the accompanying common stock warrants, warrants to purchase an aggregate of 7,299,270 shares will expire 3.5 years from the date of issuance and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 7,299,270 shares will expire 7 years from the date of issuance. The accompanying common stock warrants will have an exercise price of $1.37 per share and will be exercisable immediately.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Shares For Services Agreement And Proposed Share Issuance

TSX Venture Exchange: BSKFrankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF. VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp.(TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) , "Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into an agreement (the " Agreement") with AGV Falcon Drilling S.R.L. (" AGV"), an arm's length party, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to issue common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share") in satisfaction of ongoing drilling services provided by AGV (the " Services") in the Ivana Central and Norte Projects located in the Province of Rio Negro, Argentina. It is expected that Blue Sky will owe AGV up to an aggregate of US$590,265 as payment for the Services, depending on the number of meters drilled, which is expected to be settled by the issuance of a maximum of 6,356,700 Common Shares in three tranches.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Proterra Plans Redemption Of Public, Private Placement Warrants

Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA) plans to redeem its public warrants and private placement warrants to purchase shares of common stock that are governed by the Amended and Restated Warrant Agreement, dated as of June 14, 2021. The redemption price is estimated to be $0.10 per Warrant, and the redemption date...
STOCKS
TheStreet

PharmaTher Announces Closing Of CAD$10 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (the " Company" or " PharmaTher") (CSE: PHRM)(OTCQB: PHRRF), a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement with institutional investors of its common shares (" Common Shares") and warrants to purchase common shares (" Warrants") for gross proceeds of CAD$10 million (the " Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued 15,625,000 Common Shares and Warrants to purchase 15,625,000 Common Shares at a purchase price of CAD$0.64 per Common Share and associated Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of CAD$0.80 per Common Share for a period of five years following the closing date of the Private Placement.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
54K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy