CytoReason And Summit Pharmaceuticals International Announce The Introduction Of An AI Platform To One Of Japan's Top Pharmaceutical Companies

 6 days ago

TOKYO and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoReason , an AI company developing computational disease models for discovery and clinical drug development, and Summit Pharmaceuticals International (SPI), a Japanese company providing service and products to the pharmaceutical industry (wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation), today announced that CytoReason has entered the Japanese market, with its technology being utilized by one of Japan's top pharmaceutical companies.

CytoReason's AI platform will use its disease model, along with clinical data from the Japanese pharmaceutical company, to help it gain a better understanding of how its drug behaves on a molecular level, relative to similar drugs on the market.

This is the first-ever announced collaboration between an Israeli company and a Japanese pharmaceutical company to bring AI to clinical drug development. The collaboration will explore the relationship between disease mechanisms and drug MoA in order to increase the drug's valuation in immunology. It is especially impactful as Japan has the third largest pharmaceutical market in the world.

CytoReason helps pharma and biotech companies accelerate drug discovery and development with the use of its cell-centered computational models and proprietary data. The company's technology enables scientists to gather critical information on the body's immune functioning, which ultimately speeds up the scientific process and brings life-saving drugs to market faster and at a reduced cost. R&D using AI technology is becoming essential in the pharmaceutical field and the industry has taken keen interest in CytoReason's technology. Sumitomo Corporation group facilitates digital transformation in various industries, and SPI intends to further support data-driven drug discovery and clinical development by CytoReason's proprietary AI/machine learning platform.

"We're thrilled to enter the Japanese market with such an important player in the country's pharmaceutical industry," said David Harel, CEO and Co-founder of CytoReason. "This collaboration represents a meaningful step forward for our company and for the global pharmaceutical industry."

"We are very delighted that CytoReason initiated a project in the Japanese market," said Katsuya Okuyama, President & CEO of SPI. "We will continue to contribute to the healthcare industry through the collaboration with CytoReason."

About CytoReasonCytoReason's computational model of the human body simulates human disease on a cellular level, minimizes the need for animal trials, and makes human trials more focused and accurate. With CytoReason's proprietary database and AI-led platform, pharma and biotech companies make data-driven decisions in a fraction of the time and cost. To date, six of the world's top ten pharma companies use CytoReason's technology to bring the right drug, to the right patient, at the right price. For more information, visit www.cytoreason.com .

About SPISPI is a provider of high-quality integrated products and services to the pharmaceutical industry, from research equipment and bioresources for drug discovery, pharmaceutical licensing and research alliance support, to manufacturing of APIs, intermediates for pharmaceuticals, generic drugs and biologics. SPI plays a central role in the medical science business line as a group company of Sumitomo Corporation, with one of the leading global trading companies, 113 locations in 66 countries, and 22 locations in Japan, with a diverse range of products and services. For more information, visit http://www.summitpharma.co.jp .

Tokyo, JP
