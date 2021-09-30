CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Good Foods Launches New Plant Based Spicy Queso Blanco Dip

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Foods, a category leader of plant based dips and good-for-you products, announces the addition of Spicy Queso Blanco to its plant based dip line. The new dip is available in Target and Sprouts stores nationwide.

Good Foods now offers six plant based dip flavors, including the new Spicy Queso Blanco, Queso, Buffalo, Tzatziki, Avocado Pesto and Cilantro. The Spicy Queso Blanco dip is made with cauliflower and almonds to create a cheesy profile with a spicy kick from green chilies and jalapeño peppers.

"Through sales analysis and market research, we found the addition of a Spicy Queso Blanco flavor to our plant based dip line would resonate with both shoppers and their tastebuds," said Mandy Bottomlee, director of content marketing for Good Foods. "After a year in our rigorous research and development process, we're excited to finally have this new dip hitting store shelves to meet consumer demand."

Shoppers can find which stores near them carry Good Foods products using the store locator on the company's website. The Spicy Queso Blanco will be available in a regular 8 oz size as well as a larger 12 oz size for get-togethers, tailgating or upcoming holiday-party needs.

For more information about Good Foods and good-for-you inspiration, please visit goodfoods.com, or follow the brand on Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram.

About Good FoodsGood Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand's products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/good-foods-launches-new-plant-based-spicy-queso-blanco-dip-301388032.html

SOURCE Good Foods

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Shoppers Say This Supermarket Chain Has the Best Deals on Groceries

From the heavy spenders to the penny pinchers, a great deal is an offer that most of us can't refuse. In the battle of the best deals, one grocery store made its way to the top. The start of the pandemic left a vast number of Americans looking to spend less and save more. Between clipping coupons, catching a good sale, or buying generic brands, it's no secret that shoppers are looking to score the biggest bang for their buck.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Content Marketing#Dips#Pinterest#Food Drink#Target#Sprouts#Tzatziki#Avocado Pesto#Cilantro#The Spicy Queso Blanco#Goodfoods Com#Good Foodsgood Foods#Llc
CBS Minnesota

Smaller Products, Rising Prices: Shrinkflation Hitting Grocery Store Shelves

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Shrinking products and rising prices. From cereal to soap, paper towels to pretzels, you might have noticed you’re not getting as much as you used to at the grocery store. Consumer blogs pointed WCCO to products like oatmeal packets of 10 cut to eight for some varieties, tuna cans from seven to five ounces, and some family size cereals slimming down from 19.3 ounces to 18.8 ounces, all evidence of what’s known as shrinkflation. Kim Sovell, a marketing professor at the University of St. Thomas, says companies have learned how consumers don’t like to pay more. “It’s really a way...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Street.Com

Plant-Based Food Companies to Achieve 'Unicorn' Status

The shift to plant-based proteins has helped propel a number of plant-based food companies into the ‘unicorn’ spotlight. Here's a list of high-profile plant-based food companies to achieve 'unicorn' status. NotCo. Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos' Bezos Expeditions is a part-owner in the food-tech company producing plant-based alternatives. Founded: Chile,...
AGRICULTURE
petproductnews.com

Plant-Based Food Co. Acquires Pet Food Ingredient Facility

Global Food and Ingredients (GFI), plant-based food and ingredients company, has acquired a state-of-the art plant-based pet food ingredients production facility in Bowden, Alberta, Canada (the Bowden Facility), and the creation of GFI’s new plant-based pet food ingredients business unit. The Bowden Facility produces unique blends of milled red lentils,...
PET SERVICES
24/7 Wall St.

Salads That Are Worse Than a Slice of Cheese Pizza

Waiter serving a large buffet table full of delicious food. Unrecognizable Caucasian male, professional in white apron and uniform. Remember when some iceberg lettuce — maybe with some shredded carrot and a slice of cucumber — and dressing qualified as a salad? Though American cuisine has come a long way since, plenty of questionable and […]
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
dbusiness.com

Birmingham-based Only Plant Based! Launches Across the U.S.

Only Plant Based!, a plant-based condiment company in Birmingham, announced its line of products are launching across the United States after a limited launch in the country earlier this year. Offering a range of shelf-stable and heatable mayos, sauces, and dressings co-developed in the U.S. and Northern Ireland. The Original...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
andnowuknow.com

Mother Raw Expands Lineup with New Plant-Based Dips; Kristi Knowles Shares

TORONTO, CANADA - As shoppers were soaking in the last couple months of summer, plant-based maker Mother Raw introduced its newest products. The Toronto-based startup is further innovating in the growing plant-based dips category, and Chief Executive Officer Kristi Knowles continues expanding the brand after securing an $8.1 million capital investment less than a year ago.
RECIPES
atlantanews.net

7 simple tips to start eating Whole Food, Plant-Based

Many people are wondering what it takes to eat fully plant-based. It can be quite challenging to give up meat and dairy. For health reasons, many people are even going a step further by eliminating most processed foods as well. They are eliminating products high in sugar, salt and fat. What you end up with is called a Whole Food, Plant-Based diet (WFPB diet). This means eating plant-based foods in their purest possible form. But how do you get started on the Whole Food, Plant-Based diet? Here are 7 tips to help you!
RECIPES
The Independent

Secret flavor booster updates sweet, layered Eton mess

Eton mess — Britain’s luscious mixture of berries, whipped cream and broken meringue cookies — takes its name from the English boarding school, where it is served during cricket matches. All the ingredients are layered in a jar, which gives the dessert an appealing premise. The problem is, it tends to be one-note sweet and lacking in nuance.For our version, from our book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, we included one unusual flavor booster — sherry vinegar. The tartness brings a lovely balance to the sweetness of the meringues and mimics some of the...
RECIPES
CleanTechnica

Are Plant-Based Meats Good For You?

Sustainability awareness has brought vigor, enthusiasm, and new ways of thinking about the protein foods we eat. Plant-based, meatless meat selections have entered the mainstream, with various offerings available on grocery store shelves and restaurant menus. As additional meatless meat menu items are introduced to the public, the same question...
FOOD & DRINKS
thebeet.com

Plant-Based Meat Shop “The Very Good Butchers” Opens Second Location

Acclaimed vegan meat company The Very Good Butchers (VGB) just announced plans to open its second plant-based butcher shop in Victoria, British Colombia. The vegan butcher shop revealed that its new location will open its doors on October 6, marking the first step in the company’s plan to expand across North America. Very Good Butchers’ second location will provide consumers will a sit-in and patio space that offers a restaurant, vegan butcher shop, and retail space.
AGRICULTURE
EatThis

The Unhealthiest Costco Food Court Orders, Say Dietitians

Though it seems like no Costco trip is complete without a trip to the food court, perhaps it's time to change that habit. This beloved section doesn't have a huge selection on the menu, but each item is delicious and comforting. It includes favorites like the Very Berry Sundae, hot dogs, and soft-serve yogurt.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
54K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy