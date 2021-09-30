CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - AXSM

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) - Get Axsome Therapeutics Inc Report resulting from allegations that Axsome may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Axsome securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2143.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: Before the market opened on August 9, 2021, Axsome announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had identified deficiencies in their review of Axsome's New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-05. The Company said it is attempting to learn the nature of the discrepancies in order to address them, but said the development may lead to a delay in the potential approval of AXS-05.

On this news shares of Axsome stock fell 40% in intraday trading.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq. Phillip Kim, Esq. The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. 275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor New York, NY 10016 Tel: (212) 686-1060 Toll Free: (866) 767-3653 Fax: (212) 202-3827 lrosen@rosenlegal.com pkim@rosenlegal.com cases@rosenlegal.com www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-rosen-leading-investor-counsel-encourages-axsome-therapeutics-inc-investors-with-losses-over-100k-to-inquire-about-class-action-investigation--axsm-301388371.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

