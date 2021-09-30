Season 2 world champion Toyz arrested under suspicion of drug trafficking
Former world champion and legendary mid laner for 2021 Taipei Assassins, Kurtis “Toyz” Lau, has been arrested under drug trafficking charges. According to reports by multiple Taiwanese news outlets, a search warrant was issued for Lau’s residences. Upon search, marijuana was found at the residence, alongside evidence that led to suggest the intention to sell. Lau was taken into custody for drug testing, with police requesting the court to detain him further.www.invenglobal.com
