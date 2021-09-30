CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Season 2 world champion Toyz arrested under suspicion of drug trafficking

By Daniel "Quest" Kwon
invenglobal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer world champion and legendary mid laner for 2021 Taipei Assassins, Kurtis “Toyz” Lau, has been arrested under drug trafficking charges. According to reports by multiple Taiwanese news outlets, a search warrant was issued for Lau’s residences. Upon search, marijuana was found at the residence, alongside evidence that led to suggest the intention to sell. Lau was taken into custody for drug testing, with police requesting the court to detain him further.

IN THIS ARTICLE
