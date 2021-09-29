NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (DEPENDENCY) (SMPB) NO.: 21-7-00028-25 DEPENDENCY OF: SCHNEIDER, JAXON
NO.: 21-7-00028-25 DEPENDENCY OF: SCHNEIDER, JAXON. TO: JOHN DOE, Father and NICOLE SCHNEIDER, Mother and DERRICK PAYNE, Father. A Dependency Petition was filed on 9-14-21; a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: November 2, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., at PACIFIC COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT, 300 MEMORIAL DRIVE, SOUTH BEND, WA 98586. You should be present at this hearing.www.chinookobserver.com
