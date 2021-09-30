CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Ohtani destroys glove with 109 mph single

MLB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON -- Shohei Ohtani regularly does mind-blowing things on the field, but it reached new heights in the Angels' 7-2 win over the Rangers on Wednesday, as he hit a single so hard off reliever Josh Sborz that it broke second baseman Andy Ibáñez's glove in the ninth inning. Ohtani...

Adolis García
Luis Rengifo
Joe Maddon
Shohei Ohtani
Josh Sborz
Andy Ibáñez
