CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loomis, CA

Woman’s Ring Seemingly Exploded, Likely Saved Her Finger From Stray Bullet In Loomis

By Marissa Perlman
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jyh56_0cCVXzQQ00

LOOMIS (CBS13) — It was a close call for one Loomis woman after a shooting outside her home. A stray bullet passed through the wall of her house and just grazed the ring on her finger.

For Tasi Monforte, the rings she wears are now about much more than style. They’re about protection.

Last January, she was folding laundry inside her home when she looked down and the ring on her finger had seemingly exploded.

“It was a really loud bang,” she said.

Outside her home on Angelo Drive, a group of teenagers was firing shots out of a car window, eventually leading police on a high-speed chase through town.

(credit: Tasi Monforte)

Tasi’s fiancé Mason said one of those stray bullets entered their home and put a hole in their wall.

“It went through the wall and hit a knot in the stud and then it deflected and it hit her ring,” he said.

The bullet barely grazed the ring on her finger, but she felt the impact.

“There was this sudden pressure in my hand,” Tasi said.

Tasi didn’t know exactly what happened that night—that is until she found the bullet on the floor the next day.

“I got off my bed to go get dressed and I heard a thunk, and I found the bullet,” she said.

Then, she worked with deputies to connect the random shooting on her street to the bullet that ended up in her bedroom. Tasi and Mason still can’t believe how lucky she got.

“Unlucky that it happened but lucky that it happened the way that it did,” Mason said.

“I was like ‘It’s crazy that this little ring from a Hawaii vendor saved my hand!’ ” Tasi said.

One of those teenagers involved in the shooting outside her home was eventually arrested. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office posted Tasi’s story, saying it is the most interesting piece of evidence they’ve come across.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Dispatch Audio Describes Chilling Details of Boys’ Alleged Attack On Own Mother and Brother: ‘He Wants To Turn Himself In’

ELVERTA (CBS13) – There was a violent confrontation at an Elverta home Monday. The shocking assault left a mother and her 10-year-old son in critical condition. Deputies detained two boys; one of them allegedly called 9-1-1 and says he attacked his own mother and brother. Dispatch audio recordings describe some of the terrifying details. Dispatcher: “…a male says he 187’d somebody and he wants to turn himself in…” Dispatcher: “…then said he hurt his mother and she was losing a lot of blood…the male gave the phone to a female who said her son stabbed her…and beat her in the head and she has...
ELVERTA, CA
CBS Philly

Police: Man Killed In South Philadelphia Shooting, Woman Struck By Stray Bullet A Block Away

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting in South Philadelphia has left a man dead and a woman injured. Police say it happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the courtyard of the PHA Homes on Marston Terrace. Officers found a man lying in the parking lot, with several gunshot wounds. Officials say at least 10 shots were fired. The man was rushed to the hospital and died from his injuries. “While at the hospital, they discovered a handgun in his waist, in his waistband,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “So it appears he never got a chance to pull the gun.” Meanwhile, about a block away, a 52-year-old woman was found shot in the leg. Police believe she was hit by a stray bullet. She’s expected to be OK. So far, police do not have anyone in custody. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loomis, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
cbs4indy.com

2-year-old shot by stray bullet on the city’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 2-year-old boy is hospitalized after being hit by a stray bullet fired into his family’s home. IMPD said shots were fired at the near west side home in the 700 block of North Elder Avenue where a 2-year-old was shot just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday evening. When...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down in South Philly, Woman Struck by Stray Bullet

A shooting left a man dead and a bystander down the block hurt in South Philadelphia late Tuesday night. Gunfire was reported around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday along Marston Terrace -- in the shadow of the Schuylkill Expressway, Philadelphia police said. Officers arrived to find Ishmael Goodwin shot multiple times in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WKRC

11-year-old boy injured by stray bullet hitting his home

VILLAGES AT ROLL HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - An 11-year-old boy was injured as someone fired shots into his apartment building. Police were called to the apartment on Nottingham Drive at the Villages at Roll Hill Tuesday just before 6:30 p.m. One of the rounds went through the wall and hit...
CINCINNATI, OH
PIX11

Woman shot in leg on Bronx street, possibly by stray bullets: NYPD

BELMONT, the Bronx — The NYPD launched an investigation Saturday evening after a woman, 49, was shot in the leg on a Bronx street, potentially by stray bullets, authorities said. Police said it happened just before 6 p.m. near East 183rd Street and Washington Avenue, in the Belmont section of the borough. The woman told […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bullets#Stray Bullet
Vindy.com

Woman uninjured as bullets batter car

YOUNGSTOWN — A car with a woman inside was shot up at 7:29 p.m. Monday outside of a business in the 700 block of Mahoning Avenue just west of downtown. She was not injured. Police recovered 34 spent bullet shell casings of the type typically used in an assault rifle.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
CBS Sacramento

2 People Shot During Fight In Old Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people have been shot after a fight reportedly got out of control in Old Sacramento. At around 9:15 p.m., Sacramento police responded to the report of shots fired in the area of K and 2nd streets.  They say there appears to have been a fight between several people, which escalated into two people being shot, say police. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the two gunshot victims were taken to the hospital to be treated. One person is in critical condition. The condition of the other is unknown.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Police: Woman Shot By LAPD Officer While Attacking Her Son With Knife

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles Police Department officer shot a 30- year-old woman while she was stabbing her 10-year-old son inside their South Los Angeles home, authorities said Saturday. The boy and woman were taken to hospitals, where both were listed in stable condition, police said Saturday. Officers responded to a call at 6:52 p.m. Friday regarding a woman in her early 30s who had barricaded herself inside a residence in the 200 block of West 52nd Street between South Broadway and South Main Street. A police mental evaluation unit was called to the scene and asked the woman to safely surrender, but she refused. “Officers observed through a side window that the suspect was stabbing her son, when an officer-involved shooting occurred,” police said in a statement. Officers eventually gained access to the residence and at least one officer shot the woman at approximately 9:28 p.m., police said. The boy, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The woman, who sustained a gunshot wound, was also hospitalized in stable condition. The knife was recovered at the scene, police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

16-Year-Old Charged With Attempted Murder Of His Mom And Brother Messaged About It

ELVERTA (CBS13) – There are new details about the teenage suspects now charged with attempted murder of their own mother and brother inside their Elverta family home. CBS13 has learned the 16-year-old under arrest is an award-winning pianist. The family is also active in a Christian home school speech and debate club. CBS13 has also learned the 16-year-old messaged a fellow debate club member about attacking his mother the morning it happened. The teenage recipient’s father then called the family’s church to alert them. Reverend Gregory Broderick at Grace Valley Christian Center issued a statement reading: “Like many in the community, we were shocked...
ELVERTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Sacramento Residents Who Stopped In Madera For Gas Suspected Of Shooting, Killing Man

MADERA (CBS13) — Police say two Sacramento residents, including a 17-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Madera last weekend. Madera police say, back on Sunday, Kalon Bolden was shot and killed during a fight on Gateway Drive. Investigators believe the suspects had stopped in Madera for gas while on their way to Sacramento. For some reason, the suspects ended up about a block away from the gas station and that’s where Bolden was killed. On Friday, Madera police announced that two Sacramento residents, 27-year-old Phoenix Allianic-Obrien and a 17-year-old boy, had been arrested in connection to Bolden’s killing. A gun that was believed to have been the murder weapon was also recovered in the arrests, police say. Detectives are still seeking one other person of interest. Both Allianic-Obrien and the 17-year-old boy are Sacramento-area gang members, police say.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two Men Shot And Killed In Oak Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people were shot and killed in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento early Friday morning. According to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson, around 1 a .m., officers responded to the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue on reports of a shooting.  There, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims have been identified as adult males. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The area of the shooting is near Sacramento High School. A family member of one of the victims talked to CBS13. They say Devante Memminger, 26, was shot and killed. Police have not confirmed the identities of the victims. Detectives have taken over the investigation. They will be at the scene of the shooting for much of the day — processing evidence. No suspects or motives in the shooting have been identified.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Looking For Whoever Shot Man Outside VFW In Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are looking for the person who shot a man outside a VFW hall in Uniontown over the weekend. Uniontown Police say the victim was leaving the VFW in Uniontown and found a robber inside his car. Police say the victim open his car door and the robber fired multiple shots at him, hitting him once. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “It looks like he was looking for fast cash,” Uniontown Police Lt. Tom Kolencik said. Police shared the exclusive surveillance video with KDKA from outside the VFW, where the shooting happened Sunday around 11 p.m. Law enforcement said the suspects were...
UNIONTOWN, PA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy