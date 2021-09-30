CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IA

9-29-21 Henry County COVID-19 update

By Theresa Rose
kilj.com
 12 days ago

14-day positivity rate for tests taken (includes duplicate tests): 9.6%. % of residents 12+ years of age fully vaccinated: 55.2%. Think about who you interact with each day and if they are at a higher risk due to age or health concerns, please consider getting vaccinated to help protect them. This virus is continuing to spread throughout our communities. Public Health does not have the Pfizer vaccine, but continues to hold walk-in vaccine clinics for Moderna or J&J at 106 N. Jackson St. Monday – Friday 8am-3:30pm UNTIL those boosters are approved. Then we will change to all off-site appointment clinics. We will post updates here.

kilj.com

Reuters

Amazon to take team-wise approach on remote work policy

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will let individual teams decide for how many days corporate employees would be expected to work from office in a week, Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said in a message to employees on Monday. Earlier, Amazon's policy required for employees to return to...
BUSINESS
