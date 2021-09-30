CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba County, CA

Yuba College men’s, women’s basketball returning this year

By Jeff Larson jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 6 days ago
ABOVE: Yuba’s Cornell Greenwood drives past a defender during a past playoff game against Columbia at the Yuba College gym in Linda. Appeal File Photo

Basketball is returning to Yuba College for the 2021-22 season.

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 49er men open a fresh season with a planned scrimmage at home Oct. 7 against College of the Siskiyous. Game time is set for 3 p.m., marking the first game played at Yuba College since March 7, 2020.

Yuba will play a total of two preseason games – the second on Oct. 22 at Folsom Lake College – before opening the season with the first of a four-game road trip at perennial state power City College of San Francisco beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 5. It marks the first of three consecutive games at CCSF. Yuba will play East L.A. on Nov. 6, followed by Santa Rosa on Nov. 7.

The 49ers will be at home for the first of a five-game opening homestand beginning at 3 p.m. Nov. 18 against Lassen.

Yuba begins defense of their latest Bay Valley Conference honor at home Dec. 22 against College of Marin. In total, Head coach Doug Cornelius’ squad are scheduled to have eight conference home games, seeking a 14th title since 2006.

49er women begin Nov. 1

Albeit a much delayed title defense season due to the pandemic, the Yuba College women begin a run toward a second conference championship Nov. 1 at Lassen College.

A week-and-a-half later, Yuba begins play at home at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 against Cosumnes River. Head coach Stuart Welch’s squad will travel to one tournament before conference, when it heads to Rocklin for the two-day Sierra College tournament starting Nov. 18.

Yuba is scheduled to take on rival Butte College for the first time since a 74-58 playoff loss back on Feb. 29, 2020, beginning Nov. 23 in Linda.

Bay Valley Conference action begins Nov. 29 when Yuba travels to Oakland to take on Laney College at 6 p.m. It’s the first of a three-game road trip before returning home to host Mission College Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. Yuba’s first home conference game is 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22 against College of Marin. Yuba is scheduled to play eight Bay Valley games at home this season.

