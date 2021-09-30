CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosewood Residences Lido Key development to mark the brand’s first residential project

Cover picture for the articleRosewood Hotels & Resorts announced Rosewood Residences Lido Key, the brand’s first stand-alone residential project spearheaded by luxury real estate developer, The Ronto Group and real estate investment firm, Wheelock Street Capital. Situated along one of the country’s most beautiful beaches off the coast of Sarasota, just a short walk from St. Armands circle, the 65-unit condominium will be completed in 2025, with sales reservations to launch in December 2021.

