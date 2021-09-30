R. James Bagnall, 91, of Marshalltown, IA, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Iowa River Hospice Home in Marshalltown, IA. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Journey Church in Marshalltown. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Inurnment will take place at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Journey Church or Iowa River Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.