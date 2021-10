Was it the live music I missed most, or the intermissions — with all those delightful exchanges about the performers, the music, the weather, the traffic, or the seats? At last now — after the awful dry spell, and still a little nervous even after our double doses of vaccine — we’re beginning to gather together again, and both the musicians and the listeners, though socially distanced, are now definitely live.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO