Welcome Fall Into Your Home With These Expert Design Tips

Today's Transitions
Today's Transitions
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RiE9x_0cCVUPfL00

Warm Up The Mantle

The natural materials of the mantle, artwork colors, and velvet pillows add a touch of comfort and warmth.

Expert Tip: Mixing pillows of different color and texture can add some spice to any space.

Style a Console

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcFix_0cCVUPfL00

The exposed brick, tassel stools, and touch of greenery offer a contemporary take on fall.

Expert Tip: Take simple spaces and accessorize with fall pieces to create visual interest throughout the home.

Table Vibes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MVcI1_0cCVUPfL00

The outdoor lantern, fur throw, and reclaimed wood box add texture and depth, giving this dining table an authentic fall vibe.

Expert Tip: Think outside the box by using different items around the home to decorate in a unique way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KXaxv_0cCVUPfL00
Designers: Shelby Sills and Katie Bryant, Interior Designers, LL&A Interior Design

By Lindsay McDonald | Photos by Melissa Donald

P.S. Bring on the cozy with textures and moody tones.

Or looking to add some spark in an outdoor space? Try this fire pit option.

