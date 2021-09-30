Welcome Fall Into Your Home With These Expert Design Tips

Warm Up The Mantle

The natural materials of the mantle, artwork colors, and velvet pillows add a touch of comfort and warmth.

Expert Tip: Mixing pillows of different color and texture can add some spice to any space.

Style a Console

The exposed brick, tassel stools, and touch of greenery offer a contemporary take on fall.

Expert Tip: Take simple spaces and accessorize with fall pieces to create visual interest throughout the home.

Table Vibes

The outdoor lantern, fur throw, and reclaimed wood box add texture and depth, giving this dining table an authentic fall vibe.

Expert Tip: Think outside the box by using different items around the home to decorate in a unique way.

Designers: Shelby Sills and Katie Bryant, Interior Designers, LL&A Interior Design

By Lindsay McDonald | Photos by Melissa Donald

P.S. Bring on the cozy with textures and moody tones.

