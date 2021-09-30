Jodi Derifield-Betts, 50, of Gladbrook, IA passed away from a long battle of heart failure Monday, September 27, 2021, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center, IA. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook. Interment will take place at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo, IA. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with Anderson Funeral Homes of Gladbrook. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.