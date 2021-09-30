CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gladbrook, IA

Jodi Derifield-Betts, 50

Times-Republican
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJodi Derifield-Betts, 50, of Gladbrook, IA passed away from a long battle of heart failure Monday, September 27, 2021, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center, IA. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook. Interment will take place at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo, IA. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with Anderson Funeral Homes of Gladbrook. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.

www.timesrepublican.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Gladbrook, IA
Waterloo, IA
Obituaries
City
Grundy Center, IA
City
Waverly, IA
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Janesville, IA
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawkeye Community College#Funeral Services#Hyvee#Woman S Auxiliary#Theater

Comments / 0

Community Policy