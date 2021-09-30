DRT celebrates 25th anniversary of local chapter

The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas commemorated the 25th anniversary of its founding with a celebration at the historic Union Church building on the campus of Schreiner University. The chapter was organized on Jan. 9, 1996 in Kerrville, and has steadily grown from 26 original members to 150 members today. The event was held on Sept. 25 and all former and prospective members were invited to attend.