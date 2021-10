The Vikings traveled to Beavercreek Golf Club on Wednesday to play in the GWOC Invitational. The team finished tied with Centerville for 2nd place but eventually lost in 5th man playoff. The team was led by freshman Vincent Hammond who posted a round of 76. This was the low score of the tournament also making Vincent the “Golfer of the Year” in the GWOC. Next was senior Mason Lucas who posted a round of 78. This was good enough for Mason to be on the “First Team” all GWOC. David Noel was next with a round of 86. This put him on the “Second Team” all GWOC. Rounding out the final four scores was Sophomore Garrett Barnhart with a round of 87. Very impressive round for the Vikings! Next Monday the team travels to Yankee Trace to play in the OHSAA Sectional Tournament.

6 DAYS AGO