CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Wolves throwback: Golden memories for Mark Clyde

By Paul Berry
Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGames between Wolves and Newcastle haven’t always finished 1-1. There was New Year’s Day in 1990 of course, when Fog on the Tyne became Hair of the Dog on the Tyne as Steve Bull followed up one or two nightcaps with a four-goal salvo which downed the Magpies. On home...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes Bees are starting to create a buzz in football world

Thomas Frank believes Brentford are making the football world sit up and take notice after the Bees’ fine Premier League start continued with a dramatic victory at West HamYoane Wissa scored a stoppage-time winner to send Frank’s side up to seventh in the table with a 2-1 win at the London Stadium on Sunday.Brentford now boast three wins and 12 points from seven matches, with boss Frank revealing his delight at such a robust start to their debut Premier League campaign.“Outside of London, outside of west London, maybe no one in the world knows who we are,” said Frank.“So we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool and Man City draw, Xisco Munoz departs – Premier League talking points

Title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City shared the points in an Anfield thriller, Cristiano Ronaldo was benched and Watford’s Xisco Munoz became the first managerial casualty of the Premier League season.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points from the weekend.Title heavyweights slug it out at AnfieldThey went toe to toe and threw punch for punch like the two thoroughbred heavyweights they are. Liverpool and Manchester City produced a breathtaking 2-2 Anfield draw which swung one way and then the other. Chelsea might sit top after their weekend win over Southampton, but many will not be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Bellamy
Person
Nathan Blake
Person
Mark Clyde
Person
Robbie Keane
Person
Steve Bull
The Independent

Fury and Wilder clash and big names at Old Trafford – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 2.FootballThe big names were at Old Trafford.Legends in their own rights 🙏🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/K02tinbpkY— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2021Patrick Van Aanholt mocked Andros Townsend’s celebration.Andros tried to siuuu and ended up doing a starfish 😂🤣— Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) October 2, 2021Georginio Wijnaldum made fun of Kylian Mbappe.👀🤣 @KMbappe pic.twitter.com/kUQlCSrS8Q— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 2, 2021Chelsea players loved their win over Southampton.That one felt good 😁 pic.twitter.com/KEJuOc6pSX— Ben Chilwell...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sir Alex Ferguson questions Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo

Sir Alex Ferguson has questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the substitutes’ bench for Manchester United’s draw against Everton last weekend. A video of Ferguson speaking to mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov in the directors’ lounge at Old Trafford emerged on social media on Monday. After being asked about Solskjaer’s team selection, Ferguson says: “I think that when they [Everton] saw Ronaldo wasn’t playing …”After Nurmagomedov references Ronaldo being brought on after 57 minutes, Ferguson adds: “You should always start with your best player.”United struggled throughout the 1-1 draw, with Andros Townsend scoring a magnificent equaliser...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Man United keep making the same mistakes, the euphoria at Old Trafford from Cristiano Ronaldo's debut has been replaced by a cold reality after Everton draw... Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not have a coherent game plan

After copying Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration when he equalised for Everton, Andros Townsend was probably pushing his luck by asking the Manchester United star for his No 7 shirt at the final whistle. 'Not imitating, it was just a mark of respect to a guy who influenced my career,' explained...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Brentford boss Frank: Mathias Jensen gives me welcome headache

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is delighted to be counting on Mathias Jensen this season. Jensen featured in the Bees' Carabao Cup defeat of Oldham Athletic in midweek. Frank said, "Mathias has been one of our most important players in the last two seasons, and therefore it is important that he gets up to speed and gets sharper, because we need his quality.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Wolves#Rangers#Magpies#Molineux
The Independent

Brighton vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Brighton host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Bukayo Saka scored in the Gunners’ momentum-building 3-1 victory over Tottenham last weekend and the performance led the England international to claim the club still have the potential to win silverware this season.He said: “We can achieve anything, no matter what age. With age comes experience but we have a lot of experience in this squad anyway which helps us.“We have a lot of quality and enough experience to achieve a lot. We’re going to take it game by game but if we play like this we have enough...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Aston Villa result: Son Heung-min stars as Spurs earn much-needed boost

It was by no means a pretty game of football or one that spoke of victors showing their worth. But as Tottenham Hotspur triumphed 2-1 over Aston Villa, ending a run of three successive defeats, aesthetics mattered very little.The catalyst of this about-turn was a familiar face. Son Heung-min provided Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s opener then registered a second assist when his devilish cross forced Matt Targett into an own goal as he tried and failed to clear ahead of Lucas Moura. The Villa left-back had earlier laid on Ollie Watkins’s first goal of the season which momentarily drew the Midlands side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

FIFA urges players to get vaccinated, EPL lags on take-up

FIFA offered direct encouragement for footballers to get vaccinated on Sunday.The first clear statement of its kind from world football's governing body came as players were flying to countries for men's World Cup qualifiers.“We encourage COVID-19 vaccinations,” FIFA said, "and endorse the World Health Organization’s position: safe, fair, and equitable access is critical in all countries. Players should not receive priority access to vaccines.”The British government last week agreed to ease strict quarantine requirements to allow fully vaccinated players to train and feature in matches on their return to England from red-list countries, which includes all of South America. Those...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Frank and Rafael Benitez among early season winners in Premier League

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United make up a familiar top four as Premier League action pauses for the second international break of the 2021-22 season.High-flying Brighton and Brentford are among the surprise packages so far, while there is discontent on the terraces at Tottenham and Newcastle.Here, we take a look at some of the winners and losers from the opening seven rounds of top-flight fixtures.WINNERSChelseaHow the #PL is shaping up after a pulsating weekend pic.twitter.com/mrh4QZK2L3— Premier League (@premierleague) October 4, 2021Building on their surprise Champions League triumph, Thomas Tuchel’s men are the early table toppers, thanks in part...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Claudio Ranieri emerges as surprise candidate to succeed Xisco at Watford with Italian boss, who won the Premier League at Leicester, an option to replace Spaniard axed just seven games into the season

Claudio Ranieri is emerging as a shock candidate to become new Watford boss after Xisco became the first Premier League manager to lose his job. The Italian is understood to be an option to take the reins at the Premier League club as the club assess potential candidates. The Spaniard...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

EFL Trophy: Shrewsbury Town 3 Wolves U21s 1 - Report

Teenager Louis Lloyd scored on his first senior start as Shrewsbury came from behind to beat Wolves under-21s and keep alive their Papa John’s Trophy campaign. Lloyd headed home Nathanael Ogbeta’s cross with 12 minutes remaining to cap an impressive turnaround from the hosts. Owen Hesketh had earlier fired Wolves’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

EFL Trophy: Burton 2 Aston Villa U21s 4 - Report

Hot-shot Villa youngster Cameron Archer fired a hat-trick to put Villa’s under-21s into the EFL Trophy knockout stages after fighting back from two goals down to beat Burton Albion 4-2. Some 464 Villa fans made the trip up the A38 to the Pirelli Stadium among a crowd of 1,108 in...
SOCCER
The Independent

Euro 2020 winners Italy on hunt for more silverware in Nations League

Italy face a semi-final rematch with Spain as they bid to follow up their Euro 2020 success by claiming more silverware this week.Roberto Mancini’s stylish European champions, who are defending a 37-game unbeaten record, host Spain in the first of the Uefa Nations League last-four encounters at the San Siro on Wednesday.The last meeting between the sides came at Wembley in July when, with a place in the Euros final at stake, Italy prevailed in a penalty shoot-out after a thrilling 1-1 draw.Victory this time would set up a final date with Belgium or France but Mancini, whose side are...
UEFA
AFP

Premier League scrambles to convince stars to get vaccinated

Premier League matches are once again being played in packed stadiums after Britain's successful coronavirus vaccine rollout -- but the reluctance of many players to get jabbed is proving a headache for football authorities. The UK has one of the highest overall virus death tolls in the world, at more than 137,000, but more than 82 percent of over-16s have had two doses of the vaccine, according to the latest government figures. The rapid rollout has enabled the easing of restrictions on large gatherings, with a welcome return of supporters to football grounds. However, although no official figures have been offered by the Premier League, reports suggest only seven of England's 20 top-flight clubs have more than 50 percent of their squad fully vaccinated.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Wolves boss Bruno Lage: It’s a bad break for us

Bruno Lage admits the international break has come at a frustrating time with Wolves hungry to maintain their resurgence. Back-to-back wins over Southampton and Newcastle have seen Lage’s team jump onto mid-table but the boss is now working with a skeleton squad with a host of senior players away from Compton Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy