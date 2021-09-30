Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Retests Crucial Support Twice as Bitcoin Rebounds Above $40k
Bitcoin Fluctuates in a Narrow Range as Bitcoin Rebounds Above $40k. Undoubtedly, BTC/USD has continued to be range-bound in a confined range as Bitcoin rebounds above $40k. The range-bound levels have been retested by the bears and bulls. The bulls have bought the dips on four occasions as sellers attempted to breach the $40,000 psychological price level. On the other hand, the bears have sold recent rallies as buyers attempted to push Bitcoin to the $50,000 psychological price level.insidebitcoins.com
Comments / 0