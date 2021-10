A controversial law that aims to crack down on “foreign interference” in domestic affairs and counter “serious threats” was passed by the Singapore parliament on Monday, even as critics said the law can be used to stifle dissent.The Foreign Interference Countermeasures Act (FICA) grants sweeping powers to authorities to compel internet service providers and social media platforms to provide user information or block content they deem to be hostile.It also allows the government to designate individuals or organisations as “politically significant persons” if their work is deemed to be directed towards a political end. These individuals or organisations, however, are...

ASIA ・ 1 DAY AGO