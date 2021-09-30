CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telford law firm 'nurturing young talent' through apprenticeships

By James Pugh
Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw firm Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors has welcomed Emily Jones and Dylan Boydell as apprentices. The pair are working towards business administration level three apprenticeships at the firm, which has offices across Shropshire, Herefordshire and North Wales. Brian Evans, managing partner, said helping young people take their first steps in the...

