Read the latest column from Peter Rhodes. It is reported that if farm animals cannot be slaughtered, they might be culled. How will they know the difference?. Talking of farm animals, I was going to write a piece in defence of sheep in the sheepdog trials on Countryfile (BBC1). They must surely suffer some stress from being harried by a pair of wild-eyed slavering collies. But on this occasion, they needed no defending. These sheep stood their ground. One brave ewe even charged at the dogs. You got the impression, from the dark muttering among the humans, that the sheep were cheating.

