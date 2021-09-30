School pupils pick up honours in church art competition

The congregation of First Christian Church in Weirton recently donated 75 jars of peanut butter and 75 jars of jelly to the Weekend Backpack Program at Weirton Elementary School. The program sends food home discreetly on Fridays to ensure students have food during the weekend when they cannot depend on school cafeterias, a spokesperson explained. To donate to the outreach program, call the church at (304) 797-7300. With the donations are Shawna Earley, left, director of the school program, and Janet Ford, chairperson of the Disciples of Christ outreach program. The congregation also recently donated approximately $350 worth of school supplies, hand sanitizer, tissues and disinfectant wipes to the school. These items will be used by teachers to supplement the needs of the students.

WEIRTON, WV ・ 13 DAYS AGO