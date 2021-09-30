CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

School pupils pick up honours in church art competition

By Megan Howe
Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA primary school has been declared the winner of an arts competition for pupils' depictions of a church. Staff and pupils from St Mary's CE Primary School, in Albrighton, were presented with the Crawford Cup at Saint Mary Magdalene church, by members of the Albrighton and District Civic Society. It...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
heraldstaronline.com

Church help for school program

The congregation of First Christian Church in Weirton recently donated 75 jars of peanut butter and 75 jars of jelly to the Weekend Backpack Program at Weirton Elementary School. The program sends food home discreetly on Fridays to ensure students have food during the weekend when they cannot depend on school cafeterias, a spokesperson explained. To donate to the outreach program, call the church at (304) 797-7300. With the donations are Shawna Earley, left, director of the school program, and Janet Ford, chairperson of the Disciples of Christ outreach program. The congregation also recently donated approximately $350 worth of school supplies, hand sanitizer, tissues and disinfectant wipes to the school. These items will be used by teachers to supplement the needs of the students.
WEIRTON, WV
Enumclaw Courier Herald

Dunn moves to establish an art competition for youth

The following is a press release from the office of Councilmember Reagan Dunn:. King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn on Thursday introduced legislation that would establish an annual King County Council youth art competition. “Many, especially our young students, have had their daily lives greatly altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, and...
KING COUNTY, WA
capenews.net

Mashpee Congregational Church To Hold Arts Festival In October

The Mashpee Congregational Church will hold a monthlong celebration of the arts throughout October. Each Sunday in the month a particular genre of art will be displayed. Visual, musical, textile, wood, collage, pottery, poetry, and dramatic arts will be included in the festival. “Both the secular and sacred arts are...
MASHPEE, MA
BBC

Glasgow education chief: Schools were excluding pupils out of habit

When Maureen McKenna was six weeks into her job as Glasgow's director of education, staff at one of her schools were threatening to go out on strike. A pupil at Drumchapel High had brought a weapon in to class and she was refusing a request for him to be permanently excluded.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Peter
Arkansas Online

Church alliance adopts schools

The Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance has announced that it has adopted many area schools as a way to improve conditions on the campuses. Throughout the year, the coalition will provide a presence on campuses such as walking the halls, lunch and bus stop patrols and periodically providing snacks for teachers, among other things.
Shropshire Star

Secondary school pupils in Wales face daily Covid-19 testing if case at home

Students will be urged to take daily lateral flow tests if someone in their household tests positive for coronavirus. Secondary school and college pupils in Wales will be advised to take daily lateral flow tests for seven days if someone in their household tests positive for coronavirus, the Welsh Government has announced.
EDUCATION
Shropshire Star

Number of pupils out of class due to Covid-19 rose by two thirds in a fortnight

It comes after Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the Government would not ‘stand back and let attendance fall’. The number of children out of school for Covid-19 related reasons in England has increased by two thirds in a fortnight, Government figures show. The Department for Education (DfE) estimates that 2.5%...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pupils#Ce Primary School#District Civic Society#Birchfield School#Albrighton Primary School
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Chocolate Church Arts Center presents ‘Transformation/Identity’ in art gallery

The Chocolate Church Arts Center gallery in Bath will feature artists Jennifer Goldfinger and Kathryn Geismar in a show titled “Transformation/Identity,” with an opening event at CCAC on Friday, Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. The show discusses memory and identity using oils and mixed media. This particular pairing of artists...
BATH, ME
Shropshire Star

School welcomes new chair of governors

A school in Newport has a new chair of governors after its nursery was expanded and building refurbished. Following a unanimous vote last week, Mr Kevin Paton-Feaver was appointed as the new chair of governors for the Board of Castle House School Trust Ltd. Kevin is a former proprietor of...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Arts
Shropshire Star

Shropshire college announces online open day

A Shropshire college now renowned as England’s premier international school has announced that its third-ever online open day will take place later this month. Over 750 signed up to the first two online open days held by Concord College, which is confident the experience will be a useful alternative for hundreds more prospective students, parents and agents, until all visits can resume.
COLLEGES
Shropshire Star

Carrie Johnson says PM is committed to protecting LGBT+ community gains

Mrs Johnson praised her husband’s efforts and highlighted Conservative activists’ role in modernising the party. Carrie Johnson has said her husband, the Prime Minister, is “completely committed” to protecting the gains of the LGBT+ community and extending them further. She defended Boris Johnson’s track record on LGBT+ rights, with the...
SOCIETY
The 74

Arts Education Can Bolster Students' Social and Emotional Well-Being

As children make their way back into physical classrooms after an unprecedented year of virtual education, parents and educators must ask a crucial question: What can be done to help returning students cope with feelings of anxiety, depression and powerlessness? One avenue for encouraging children’s personal wellness is a return to arts education, whose far-ranging […]
EDUCATION
CBS Boston

Lesley University Program Helps Neurodiverse Adults Find Silver Lining In Pandemic

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Threshold is a program at Lesley University that helps adults living with autism and other disabilities develop the skills to live and work independently. “Once they graduate, they have a robust group of alumni that socialize regularly,” explained Krista Digregorio, the director of alumni and employment services for the Threshold program. When the pandemic hit, that connection was lost until the school created a series of social events on Zoom. “I am really grateful. It made life a lot easier to be able to cope with what was going on,” explained Threshold recent grad Kristina Gillis. Gillis, who works in...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Weirton Daily Times

Church help for school program

The congregation of First Christian Church in Weirton recently donated 75 jars of peanut butter and 75 jars of jelly to the Weekend Backpack Program at Weirton Elementary School. The program sends food home discreetly on Fridays to ensure students have food during the weekend when they cannot depend on school cafeterias, a spokesperson explained. To donate to the outreach program, call the church at (304) 797-7300. With the donations are Shawna Earley, left, director of the school program, and Janet Ford, chairperson of the Disciples of Christ outreach program. The congregation also recently donated approximately $350 worth of school supplies, hand sanitizer, tissues and disinfectant wipes to the school. These items will be used by teachers to supplement the needs of the students.
WEIRTON, WV
boothbayregister.com

Chocolate Church Arts Center presents ‘Transformation/Identity’ in art gallery

The Chocolate Church Arts Center gallery in Bath will feature artists Jennifer Goldfinger and Kathryn Geismar in a show titled “Transformation/Identity,” with an opening event at CCAC on Friday, Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. The show discusses memory and identity using oils and mixed media. This particular pairing of artists...
BATH, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy