We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Oh Misen, how we love thee. You may already be familiar with some of the brand’s popular cookware (which constantly sells out) and more specifically their carbon steel wok, but I have a hot tip to share: Misen’s underrated gem is their awesomely versatile Paring Knife. This sleek and ergonomic knife has become my go-to for weeknight onion chopping, veggie prep, and citrus slicing. Plus, at just $35, this little wonder is one hell of a steal.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO